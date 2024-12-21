Chris Hemsworth crowned Villain of the Year for his role in Furiosa

HQ

Chris Hemsworth has been awarded Villain of the Year by the Seattle Film Critics Society for his performance as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. While Hemsworth is typically known for playing heroes like Thor, his role as a warlord in the 2024 film earned him recognition for his captivating portrayal of a dangerous yet flawed leader. Though the actor may not fully embrace the "villain" label, he expressed his gratitude to the SFCS for the honor in a post on X and other social media platforms.

Although Furiosa didn't have the same cultural impact as Fury Road, Hemsworth's portrayal of Dementus stood out. His performance as an unpredictable, inept leader in a post-apocalyptic world was both refreshing and memorable. While other great villains like Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two were also noteworthy, Hemsworth's take on Dementus was one of the highlights of the year.

Do you agree with the choice? What other villainous performances stood out to you in 2024?