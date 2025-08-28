Chris Froome airlifted to the hospital after being run over during training

HQ

Chris Froome, 40-year-old British cyclist on Israel-Premier Tech, has suffered a serious accident during training and was airlifted to a hospital in Toulon, south of France, near Monaco, where he lives. Acccording to information released by the team, he suffered five broken ribs, a lumbar vertebrae fracture and a collapsed lung.

He was conscious after the crash, according to L'Equipe (via CyclingWeekly) and now remains in stagle condition. He will undergo surgery for his injuries today, and thankfully he didn't suffer any head injuries.

Froome is a sven time Grand Tour winner, including four Tour de France, in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, one Giro d'Italia in 2018 and two Vuelta a España in 2011 and 2017. He last took part in Tour de France and La Vuelta in 2022 and suffered an injury at the beginning of 2025, where he broke his collarbone. He raced at the Tour de Pologne earlier in August 2025, finishing 68th.