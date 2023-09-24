Chris Evans was heartbroken leaving Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World might not have been the box office hit fans had hoped, but it has since become a widely popular and beloved movie. This year it's getting its own anime adaptation, with the original cast returning.

Apparently, the original movie was pretty fun to work on, which is probably why so many have returned. Chris Evans, who plays Lucas Lee AKA evil ex-boyfriend no.2, said that working on the set was "probably the most fun I've had on a movie."

Speaking with GQ about his most iconic characters, Evans referenced leaving the set as heart-breaking. "Leaving was heart-breaking," he said. "It was truly like the first I was like, 'I mean, I can just hang out guys if you need me.'"

Evans only had a small role in the film, but it was a memorable one as he played an irritating actor with a huge ego. Channelling all the douchebags in the world, Evans made sure he left his mark on the film, even if it was a tragedy to leave the production.