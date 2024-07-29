Chris Evans still isn't interested in returning as Captain America

HQ

It's been a wild weekend for Marvel fans as not only has Robert Downey Jr. announced his Marvel Cinematic Universe return as Doctor Doom in the coming Avengers films, but Chris Evans has been a topic of discussion too...

Spoiler alert for Deadpool and Wolverine going forward!

Considering Evans has been known as Captain America for over decade, and Johnny Storm before that, and considering the return of Downey, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and his cameo in the latest Marvel flick, Entertainment Weekly has spoken with Evans to pose the question on whether or not he ever feels the desire to return as Cap.

"No. No, not really" was the succinct answer from Evans on the matter, pretty much shutting down any chance of a return, but if there's one thing that we do know about Marvel is that there is always chance for a shock appearance, so maybe this will be rescinded in the near future anyway.

Would you like to see Evans return as Captain America?