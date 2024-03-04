Chris Evans says that making comic book movies isn't easy

It's hard not to see the years between 2008 and 2019 as the golden age of the MCU at this point. With fan hype lower than ever for new projects, and some of these comic book movies failing to turn a profit, we can imagine that Disney is seriously reconsidering its strategy when it comes to releasing these films.

At Emerald City Comic Con (via LaughingPlace.com) former Captain America actor Chris Evans weighed in on comic book movies, saying that he believes they're not all that easy to make. "If it was easy, there'd be a lot more good ones - not trying to throw shade," he said. Later, he did describe some Marvel movies as "objectively phenomenal films."

A lot of people probably do think shooting Marvel movies is easy. Get an actor behind a blue screen, throw in some aliens or robots and boom, a billion-dollar hit right there. It's not so simple, though, and as we can see from the ballooning budgets of these movies, a lot is going into making them, with diminishing returns as of right now.