Chris Evans says it's "news to me" that he would return as Captain America

Evans was previously rumoured to be playing the character in future MCU movies.

Who will play the role of Captain America in future MCU movies? According to a recent rumor from Deadline, the answer seems to be... Chris Evans. While we (and probably no one else either) really wouldn't mind that, the good news doesn't seem to have reached everyone yet. Like Chris Evans.

Late last night, he tweeted an obvious response to these rumors, and wrote "News to me" followed by a shrugging emoji. Considering the ending in Avenger's Endgame, it would seem like Evans wouldn't return as Steve Rogers, and after his response, it still seem that way.

