Chris Evans poised to return as Nomad in Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, though his specific role remains undisclosed. Speculation suggests he might portray Nomad, an alias Steve Rogers adopted in the comics after abandoning the Captain America identity. This rumor was highlighted by industry insider Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, where he mentioned hearing that Evans would play Nomad in the film.

In the comics, Steve Rogers becomes Nomad after losing faith in the U.S. government, symbolizing his disillusionment. The MCU has previously hinted at this transformation; in Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo depicted Rogers with a darker persona, reminiscent of his Nomad phase, though he didn't formally adopt the title.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. The film will also feature Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, this time portraying the antagonist Doctor Doom. The Russo brothers are set to direct, with Stephen McFeely writing the script.

What are your thoughts on Evans returning as Nomad?