Chris Evans on missing Avengers: Doomsday: "It's sad to not be back with the band"

Despite rumours that he would make some sort of appearance as Captain America once more in Avengers: Doomsday, it appears that actor Chris Evans really could be missing out on his first Avengers movie.

Speaking with ScreenRant ahead of The Materialists' release, in which Evans stars alongside fellow MCU member Pedro Pascal, the actor was asked whether he's still in contact with the Russos and Robert Downey Jr., who will be playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming movie.

"I talk to them all the time. It's where Pedro is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away," said Evans. "It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

After Captain America's storybook ending in Avengers: Endgame, it's hard to see how he could return. Then again, we said the same of Iron Man, and Robert Downey Jr. found his way back. Of course, Evans did return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, but that role is soon to be taken by Joseph Quinn in Fantastic Four: First Steps.