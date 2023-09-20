Chris Evans is still leaving the door open for a Captain America return

HQ

As characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe never seem to stay dead, there is always a chance that fan-favourite roles make a comeback. Chris Evans understands this and has routinely stated in the past that if the opportunity was right, he could pick back up Captain America's shield.

Now, touching on this again in a fresh interview with GQ, the actor simply added, "Yeah, maybe. I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

As for why Evans isn't rushing to get back in the spandex and back into the superhero film space, he stated, "Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."

With Hollywood almost at a standstill as of late and Marvel's line-up for the future pretty much being confirmed, do you think we'll ever see Evans back as Cap?