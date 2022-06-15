Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Chris Evans doesn't want to play Captain America again

"It would be a tall order."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We understand him, good Chris. Because that boat has sailed away and now that Marvel/Disney has effectively made a mess of the epic feel their MCU once offered (via countless TV productions that didn't even come close to matching the quality of the films and felt more like cheap kids' shows), it's not the least bit tricky that Captain America actor Chris Evans doesn't want to return to the role, something he commented on during an interview about the Disney movie Lightyear, which we reviewed recently.

Chris Evans on possibly returning to the role (thanks, Comicbook):
"It would be a tall order."

Would you like to see Evans as Cap again in film form or is that chapter closed?

Chris Evans doesn't want to play Captain America again


Loading next content