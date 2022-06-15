Chris Evans doesn't want to play Captain America again

HQ

We understand him, good Chris. Because that boat has sailed away and now that Marvel/Disney has effectively made a mess of the epic feel their MCU once offered (via countless TV productions that didn't even come close to matching the quality of the films and felt more like cheap kids' shows), it's not the least bit tricky that Captain America actor Chris Evans doesn't want to return to the role, something he commented on during an interview about the Disney movie Lightyear, which we reviewed recently.

Chris Evans on possibly returning to the role (thanks, Comicbook):

"It would be a tall order."

Would you like to see Evans as Cap again in film form or is that chapter closed?