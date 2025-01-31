Chris Evans dismisses rumours about his involvement in Avengers Doomsday: "I'm retired"

HQ

There has been a lot of speculation that many of the members of the "original" Avengers gang will appear, in some form, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. But in an interview with Esquire, Chris Evans shot down these claims, firmly stating that he, as Captain America, is "happily retired". He was referring to the fact that these kinds of rumours keep popping up ever since his last appearance as America's most memorable rear end in Endgame six years ago.

Even Anthony Mackie who currently holds the title of Captain America has confirmed that there are no plans whatsoever for Evans to make a guest appearance in any upcoming film. However, as we all know, Marvel are masters at misleading and surprising. So who knows what will happen once Avengers: Doomsday premieres next year. There's bound to be a few surprises in the film, don't you think?

Are you looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday and what do you think about the rumours that a bunch of the old Avengers will make an appearance in the film?