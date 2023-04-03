Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Captain America: New World Order

Chris Evans appears open to a return as Captain America

"Do I think there's more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure."

Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers AKA Captain America from Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 to Avengers: Endgame in 2019, could be open to a return to the character.

Speaking at C2E2 2023 (thanks, Popverse) Evans alluded to a potential return to Steve Rogers, but it seems he's hesitant to make that return right now.

"Do I think there's more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I'm very very precious about it. I was part of something special for a very special period of time," but Evans also said that a return "doesn't quite feel right, right now."

Do you think Chris Evans should return as Captain America?

