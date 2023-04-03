Chris Evans appears open to a return as Captain America

Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers AKA Captain America from Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 to Avengers: Endgame in 2019, could be open to a return to the character.

Speaking at C2E2 2023 (thanks, Popverse) Evans alluded to a potential return to Steve Rogers, but it seems he's hesitant to make that return right now.

"Do I think there's more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I'm very very precious about it. I was part of something special for a very special period of time," but Evans also said that a return "doesn't quite feel right, right now."

Do you think Chris Evans should return as Captain America?