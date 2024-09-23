Chris Evans and The Rock save Christmas in Amazon MGM Studios' Red One

HQ

Amazon MGM Studios seemingly offered up a blank cheque when it came to the production of the upcoming holiday film Red One, as it's been reported countless times that the film's budget has skyrocketed to around $300 million. For a holiday film, that seems immensely excessive, but no doubt this is in part due to the stacked cast appearing in it, a cast that sees Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans teaming up and being tasked to save Christmas after J.K. Simmons jacked Santa Claus gets kidnapped.

Red One will be coming to cinemas (and seemingly to Prime Video sometime soon after) on November 15, and to mark that near premiere, a new trailer has arrived, giving us another glimpse at its wild action.

Catch it below.