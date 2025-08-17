Chris Columbus: Home Alone should be left in the past

HQ

Film director Chris Columbus, known for creating many magical childhood films such as Harry Potter and Home Alone, has several plans for nostalgic cult movies like Gremlins and The Goonies. But if there's one film series he isn't particularly interested in revisiting, it's Home Alone. In a brief interview with ET, he explained that some things simply can't be recaptured after decades:

"I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can't really recapture that. I think it's a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone."

Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin has previously expressed interest in reprising his role as the cunning Kevin McAllister, but as it stands there are no concrete plans to revive the Home Alone franchise.

Do you agree with Columbus? Or would you like to see a new Home Alone film hit the screens?