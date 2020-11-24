Chris Columbus has a finished script for Gremlins 3

You're watching Advertisements

Every year around this time, there are discussions about the best Xmas movies. Some often mentioned candidates are 'Die Hard', 'Home Alone', 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' and of course 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'. While all of these are good Xmas movies, none of those is the right answer.

So which one is it then? The correct answer is of course 'Gremlins' from 1984 (it's just a fact), and the good news is that a third one is actually in the making. It is once again Chris Columbus, who made the first movie, who is writing the script for the third movie, and to make things even better - he has now confirmed to Collider that he is done and will do it with dolls instead of cheap CGI:

"I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We're working out some rights issues right now, so we're just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be. I would still do it the same way - I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don't think I'd use much CGI in Gremlins 3."

Things are moving very slow right now because of the corona-pandemic, but since we have waited for 30 years (Gremlins 2 came out in 1990), we don't mind waiting just a little longer to get it properly done.