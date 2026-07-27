Chris Claremont: "The only trick to making a series a success is to move the readers"

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At the respectable age of 75, one might think he's starting to disconnect from a world like today's, where everything moves so fast that it's impossible to keep up with it all. But of course, that doesn't apply to visionaries who revolutionised not just a medium, but an entire culture and the entertainment industry 50 years ago. That's certainly the case with Chris Claremont, and it's what he spoke to us about during his panel at this year's 15th Celsius 232 Festival.

We owe much of the 'rebirth' of the X-Men and the current portrayal of mutants in comics - as well as in film and television - to Claremont. It was he who developed Jean Grey into the Phoenix, and also who gave Wolverine his unique personality that continues to captivate us today, so many years later. The truth is that much of the empowerment of female superheroes and their role as team leaders - such as Storm, for example - is down to him. The problem is that comics today do not sell well enough for a writer's ideas to have the same impact as they once did. Chris put it this way:

"If there were creators who managed to attract an audience, then the companies would be making a mistake out of greed. If a comic series sold that well—700,000 or 800,000 copies—the author would achieve whatever they set out to do, but that's not the case. The key is to keep readers enthusiastic. The thing is, companies like Disney or Ford were very clear about what they wanted to do and how they wanted to do it: money. And that takes precedence over everything else."

The character development in Claremont's stories gave some of them a much more nuanced dimension, whilst subtly incorporating criticism of the imperialist system and advocating for individual freedom. "Unfortunately, everything that Steve [Englehart] or I feared in comics is coming true", he remarked, referring to his colleague Steve Englehart, whom we also heard being particularly scathing about current politics.

When asked how he would portray the current political situation in a comic (in a clear allusion to recent US politics and President Donald Trump), the answer lay hidden in a story he wrote decades ago: "I already gave my opinion on who should be President of the United States 20 years ago. Her name is Kitty Pryde, and she'd be the last president of the United States", he said with a laugh, referring to his story in X-Men: The End, where Pryde (Shadowcat) would be the last leader before the Sentinels wiped out the mutants on Earth-41001.