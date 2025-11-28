Chris Charla talks about the "really strong" support for Xbox Play Anywhere and ROG Xbox Ally

HQ

While Xbox has been losing ground to its competitors in the home console division for a long while, one area where it is lightyears ahead of the competition is in the form of streaming and making owned titles accessible on a broad array of platforms and without the consumer needing to spend more to swap between PC, Xbox, mobile, cloud, and so forth.

The Xbox Play Anywhere initiative has been nothing but beneficial for consumers, and speaking about this and how cloud and streaming technology (and even the ROG Xbox Ally handheld device) has made it easier for players and even smaller scale-developers, GM of Portfolio and Programmes at Xbox, Chris Charla, told us the following.

"Yeah, I mean, the reality is when we talk to indie developers, they're also almost all indie gamers, right? Like everybody plays games. And I think that the notion that, hey, playing on console is fantastic, sitting on my couch and playing is the best. But playing when I'm at the airport is also the best. Playing when I'm on the bus is great. Playing when I'm sitting at work at my laptop (don't tell my boss) is also great. And so people get the promise really immediately. Like, oh yeah, of course, this is fantastic. And so when we talk to them about the extra work that's required to make a game Xbox Play Anywhere, where you can buy it on your Xbox console, play it on your Xbox PC, stream it to your Fire Stick or your LG TV or whatever, they totally get it. And support has been really strong. And yeah, it's been really cool."

He then compared the whole situation to the world of music, and how we can easily swap between a physical vinyl listening experience and also digital and streamed music.

"Yeah, it's a comparison I made this morning where I love vinyl and I listen to a lot of vinyl records when I'm at home. But when I go out, I stream them. And the experience is not precisely the same. And we can argue about, oh, vinyl's so warm, stream is so precise. But the reality is those are discussions for enthusiasts. I just love music. I just want to listen to music. And I think the same is with games. If I'm home and I can play a game locally, that's what I'm going to do. But if I'm at an airport and I'm streaming, that's fine too. And luckily now with the Xbox Ally, I don't always have to make that decision because now I've got the Ally in my backpack. I can play locally or stream in the airport and really anywhere I go. And in fact, I have to admit, I'm now one of these people who lies on my couch with my television off right over here on my back playing my Ally two inches from my face. It feels really nice. It holds really good. But maybe I'm too lazy to reach for the remote control now."

You can see the full interview with Charla below, with localised subtitles, where he also touched on how the enthusiasm for Game Pass has not wavered for developers.