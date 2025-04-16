Chopper, helmets, starfighters, and a logo make up the rest of Lego's Star Wars Day range

HQ

It's almost Star Wars Day as we're edging ever closer to the annual May the Fourth, and with Star Wars Celebration 2025 happening later this week, it's not a huge surprise that Star Wars and Lego have come together to show off a ton of new sets.

On top of the Jango Fett ship set that we spotlighted previously, several other sets have also been announced, including a buildable astromech droid, starfighter ships, helmet dioramas, and even the famed and iconic Star Wars logo too.

The Brick-Built Star Wars Logo is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, with this being a 700-piece 3D logo that depicts the classic Star Wars title. This set, like all of the other newly announced ones, will debut on May 1, and as for its price, it will retail at £59.99/€69.99/$59.99

Next up is the buildable Chopper set, with this being a 1,039 piece set that enables fans to construct their very own version of the famed droid from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. It will sell for £94.99/€109.99/$99.99.

Then comes two new helmet models, with this focusing on Jango Fett and Kylo Ren. The sets are 616 and 529 pieces, respectively, and they will be selling at £69.99/€799.99/$69.99 for Jango and £59.99/€69.99/$69.99 for Kylo.

As per the new ships, one is Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle. This will be a 386 piece set that will set you back £59.99/€69.99/$69.99. It is being supported by a Rebel U-Wing Starfighter that spans 594 pieces and which will ship for £59.99/€69.99/$69.99.

As for what's left, several new Brickheadz are set to debut too, with one offering Luke Skywalker in his Rebel Pilot gear and the other featuring Revenge of the Sith: Heroes and Villains, namely Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, General Grievous, Mace Windu, and Darth Sidious. The latter set will sell for £44.99/€49.99/$49.99.

Will you be adding any of these sets to your collection?