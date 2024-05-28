Choo-Choo Charles creator will be showing off its next project at Summer Game Fest

Dansk
One of the creepiest horror games to make its arrival in the past few years is without a doubt Two Star Games' Choo-Choo Charles. The freaky title sees players attempting to survive in an unsettling world all while being hunted down by a truly terrifying monster train named Charles. With this game being in the hands of players for almost a couple of years, developer Two Star is ready to look to the future.
Two Star has revealed that it will be showing off its next game at this year's Summer Game Fest. It's unclear what this game will be right now, but the developer does add that the reveal is going to be "epic".
What do you think this game will be?