Cholo Simeone talks about coaching his son, who has just scored his first goal at Atlético de Madrid

HQ

Atlético de Madrid broke a bad streak last Sunday against Las Palmas, a Liga match that ended 2-0 and kept them in the third position of LaLiga. Knowing it will be almost impossible to beat FC Barcelona this year, coach Diego Pablo Simeone's priority will be to improve the game and fight hard to qualify for Champions League knockout phase.

The scoreboard of the game last Sunday was opened by 21-year-old Giuliano Simeone, a homegrown striker that scored its first goal with the team. He also happens to be the coach's son.

In the press conference after the game, a lot of questions were about the verdict of "Cholo" Simeone on his son's performance, and the Argentinian manager was quick to dismiss any idea that Giuliano receives anything different treatment than his colleagues.

Cholo Simeone explains who Giuliano plays at Atlético de Madrid

"He has a responsibility not a name, I value him that way. I see him as a footballer, those who run play and those who don't do it less."

He also answered a question about one of his other elder sons, Giovanni Simeone, who Cholo reportedly refused to train. But that was not exactly the case, as Cholo explained: if Giovanni plays with Atlético de Madrid is not because he or the club went looking for him, but because he was already in the youth reserve.

"He went to the Olympics and did well, and on loan too, and that's why he stayed and is trying to prove his skills. He'll have good games, bad games, but I'm sure he has what it takes."