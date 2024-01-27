Chocobo probably smell like horses

HQ

Have you ever wondered what a Chocobo smells like? Probably not, but if you have, the man in charge of leading development on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has provided an insight.

Game director Naoki Hamaguchi has spoken with Game Informer about the upcoming sequel/second part and answered the internet's most burning question, what do Chocobos smell of.

"It might be similar to a horse," said Hamaguchi.

Later on in the interview and continuing on the topic of Chocobos, Hamaguchi also revealed how Red XIII manages to saddle up and ride a Chocobo, despite having a canine-like body.

"He uses his paws to grasp tightly onto the ropes. It's really natural for him".

In other recent Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth news, it was also revealed that the snowboarding minigame will not be returning in the remake follow-up, as it does not befit a more modernised version of the story.