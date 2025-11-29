Chloe Zhao would "love to bring [the Eternals] back"

Eternals was one of the more polarising Marvel Cinematic Universe films, not least because of the story it told and how the film was presented, but also because of how it has been treated since it premiered. It introduced massive world-defining events and narrative threads that have basically been ignored by every other Marvel project that followed. Aside from Captain America: Brave New World recently, the events of Eternals have basically been left and forgotten to time.

But director Chloe Zhao hopes that won't always be the case as she expresses that she'd love to return to the MCU to further expand the story of the Eternals. Speaking with ScreenRant, Zhao confirmed as much when she explained.

"It's there for a reason, this kind of myth, and these [MCU] films are a modern version of that to me. So, I would love to bring them back and have more discussion about the world we live in. I'm really proud of it."

Zhao also comments on how the idea of the story is to follow "a pantheon of gods discussing the nature of humanity, and ultimately their judgment" and how it then introduces the idea of whether we're "doing a good job? Are we kind to each other? Are we getting to know ourselves well enough?"

While these ideas and the film itself had some compelling premises, in practice, Eternals was less well-received with a Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score of 47% and a better Audience Score of 77%, but a rather measly box office performance for an MCU flick at $402 million.

Did you watch Eternals and would you like to see the story expanded further?