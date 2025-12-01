Chloe Zhao originally wanted to direct Black Widow but got offered Eternals

Eternals is often looked at as one of the more mediocre and polarising films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though it takes some risks and tries to differentiate itself from the typical style the superhero flicks trend toward. The movie was helmed by director Chloe Zhao, who in a recent interview revealed that she came to Disney and Marvel Studios to direct an MCU film under the intention to take point on Black Widow.

The movie that would ultimately be Scarlett Johansson's final appearance in the MCU was ultimately directed by Cate Shortland, and the reason is because scheduling conflicts stopped Zhao from taking the job. This meant that she was handed Eternals instead.

Speaking with The Ringer, Zhao notes: "I went in at first for Black Widow, and then there was a scheduling conflict. And then when Nate Moore, my producer for Eternals, showed me the treatment, I went, 'Oh, wow. I get to have all these immortals, like a Greek play, to discuss humanity. And then I get to create monsters and space gods, right? It probably should have scared me. I don't know. I tend to jump before I know how to swim."

