Chloë Grace Moretz "would love" to do Kick-Ass 3

HQ

Kick-Ass remains one of the coolest movies of all time. It launched back in 2010 and made Chloë Grace Moretz a star thanks to her interpretation of Hit Girl. The sequel from 2013 was also a success, although less popular and with more mixed reviews. And since then, we haven't heard anything from Kick-Ass and Hit Girl.

When visiting Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show recently, Grace Moretz revealed that she would "would love" to make a third Kick-Ass movie, but had a couple of conditions that have to be met for this to happen:

"I mean I think I would love to do a Kick-Ass 3. I think it'd be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes, and what she's like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect. I feel like it would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse and the whole crew back together."

You can check out the clip yourself on Youtube. Would you like a Kick-Ass 3?