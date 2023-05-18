Chiwetel Ejiofor joins the Venom 3 cast

HQ

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is increasingly difficult to keep track of. While we haven't seen Tom Hardy's Venom matching up against any of the canon Spider-Man as of yet, he does technically exist in the MCU world, as he appeared in a post-credits scene in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it's because of this that the latest casting addition for Venom 3 is a curious one, as Chiwetel Ejiofer has joined the team to star opposite Hardy in the film.

Ejiofor previously played Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and its sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which begs the question as to whether this will be the role that Ejiofor will be reprising in the third Venom film or rather if it'll be something new, which could ultimately become a little messy in the MCU's future.

Either way, Deadline has reported that no comment has been made on who Ejiofor will be playing in Venom 3, and to add to this, we still have little clue as to the plot of this threequel.