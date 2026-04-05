Chiwetel Ejiofor gets stuck in a furniture store's basement in A24's next anticipated horror Backrooms

HQ

One of the reasons why we continue supporting and championing A24 revolves around how the production company seems to place a huge focus on creating original and unusual projects. We will soon be able to watch Undertone in cinemas for a freaky and special horror experience, and then build on this further when Backrooms arrives shortly afterwards.

Talking about the latter project, now a full trailer for the film has arrived to tease what it will offer. Long story short, it revolves around a man who discovers a door in a furniture store's basement that leads to an unusual place with seemingly endless rooms and hallways. Why? That's just the catch as no one knows, but there is clearly something deeper at play here, as the trailer teases.

Directed by Kane Parsons, who originally came up with the Backrooms concept for his YouTube channel all before A24 threw millions of dollars his way to realise the project in full effect, this flick stars Chiwetel Ejiofor in the leading role, alongside Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

With the premiere planned for May 29, you can see the latest and weird trailer for Backrooms below.