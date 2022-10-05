Chivalry 2, Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more coming for Game Pass

We know a lot of you are mourning that winter is indeed coming and that fall is definitely here. Perhaps a new round of Game Pass additions can cheer you up, as Microsoft has now presented what to expect from the popular subscription service during the first half of October - and it's a pretty impressive line-up with quite the few fitting titles considering that Halloween is coming up.
As usual, there are also other bonuses for Game Pass users, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire, including Perks and DLC.
Finally, there are also a couple of titles leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before October 15 when they are removed. Up until then, you also have up to 20% discount if you would like to keep any of these games.