Chivalry 2, Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more coming for Game Pass

We know a lot of you are mourning that winter is indeed coming and that fall is definitely here. Perhaps a new round of Game Pass additions can cheer you up, as Microsoft has now presented what to expect from the popular subscription service during the first half of October - and it's a pretty impressive line-up with quite the few fitting titles considering that Halloween is coming up.



Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today



Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) - October 6



The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) - October 6



The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) - October 6



Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) - October 11



Eville (Console and PC) - October 11



Dyson Sphere Program (PC) - October 13



Scorn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - October 14



A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - October 18



As usual, there are also other bonuses for Game Pass users, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire, including Perks and DLC.

Finally, there are also a couple of titles leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before October 15 when they are removed. Up until then, you also have up to 20% discount if you would like to keep any of these games.