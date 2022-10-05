Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Chivalry 2, Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more coming for Game Pass

As usual, various games are leaving the service, including Sable and Bloodroots.

HQ

We know a lot of you are mourning that winter is indeed coming and that fall is definitely here. Perhaps a new round of Game Pass additions can cheer you up, as Microsoft has now presented what to expect from the popular subscription service during the first half of October - and it's a pretty impressive line-up with quite the few fitting titles considering that Halloween is coming up.

As usual, there are also other bonuses for Game Pass users, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire, including Perks and DLC.

Finally, there are also a couple of titles leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before October 15 when they are removed. Up until then, you also have up to 20% discount if you would like to keep any of these games.



