Chivalry 2 is now officially a million seller

Over eight million hours of game time has been logged.

We really like Chivalry 2, which you can read more about in our review. And it seems like more have discovered how fun it is actually is, as the official Twitter account for the game now reveals that it has sold more than one million copies.

People who buy it seem to play a lot, as those one million players have played eight million hours combined, which our poor math skills says is eight hours on average per player. They also say that the Messer is the most popular weapon, with Officer being the most used subclass.

Have you played Chivalry 2 yet, and what did you think of it?

