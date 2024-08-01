Chivalry 2 developers are done with the game

HQ

Chivalry 2 launched back in 2021 and since then it has received 11 content updates adding everything from new maps to mounted combat and plenty more. However, after the Regicide update released this May, it seems things are winding down for the game.

In a lengthy blog post from Torn Banner Studios, the developer confirms that it is shifting focus now. "We're excited to focus our efforts and resources on compelling new multiplayer projects, both in the Chivalry universe as well as within terrifying new co-op territory," the blog post reads. "We've been building our team in number and skillset to take on these following challenges, with a focused effort to ensure that when the next Chivalry title is released, it will utterly blow players away."

Chivalry 2 will still be supported, so it's not entirely dead, but don't expect any more major updates as Torn Banner gets to work on its next big project.