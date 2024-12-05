Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios announces layoffs

HQ

The developer of the Chivalry series and also the team behind the current Early Access project No More Room in Hell 2 has announced that they are being hit with layoffs. Torn Banner Studios will be the next to have to reduce its workforce and go through restructuring, something that it has affirmed in a new statement by CEO and creative director Steve Piggott.

The statement was published on LinkedIn, where Piggott says the following: "As a fully independent, self-funded developer, we're up against many challenges. Our team is navigating this process with a tremendous amount of care and appreciation for those that are impacted. Torn Banner Studios would not be the place it is today without the dedication, passion and accomplishments of these great people."

Piggott also explains how Torn Banner will aid those affected by the layoffs: "Employees affected by this restructuring will be receiving severance packages and can keep their work computers. We'll also be working hard to help people find positions at other studios where we can."

As per how this will affect and change the studio's future plans, we're told that No More Room in Hell 2 is still "central to our goals as a studio" and that they are "fully committed as we move forward with a full 1.0 release in 2025." Chivalry 2 will also not be affected, and despite getting its final update earlier in 2024, will retain active servers.