Chipotle Mexican Grill to open first restaurant in Mexico

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, the US restaurant chain that features menu items heavily inspired by Mexican cuisine, is set to finally open its first outlet in Mexico this week. While it may seem like a no-brainer to put a Mexican fast-food chain in Mexico, in the past, US franchises branching out into the "home countries" of their cuisine hasn't always gone down well.

As the BBC points out, Taco Bell no longer has any Mexican outlets, and Domino's Pizza doesn't operate in Italy. But, Chipotle boss Scott Boatwright hopes things will be different with his brand. "We are entering Mexico with deep respect for the country's culinary heritage and a commitment to delivering the Chipotle experience with excellence," he said.

"We look forward to serving new guests and earning a place in Mexico's vibrant dining culture," he added. The new restaurant will sit on the northeastern side of Nuevo Leon, not far from the Texan border, and if all goes well, it will be the first in a new range of restaurants arriving in Mexico.

Chipotle, which already has more than 4,100 locations across the world, plans to open 370 more this year alone, including grand openings in Singapore and South Korea.