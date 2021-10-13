Chip shortage set to reportedly cut iPhone 13 production by 10 million units

HQ

Despite being one of the most sought out products on the market, Apple seems to manage the demand of iPhones quite well, even when it announces a new product. To get an understanding of the amount of units Apple usually aims to ship, a recent report by Bloomberg has revealed that the tech giant aimed to get 90 million iPhone 13s out in the wild, however the very same report also revealed that Apple is having to cut down that number by around 11%, slashing 10 million units due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

According to the report, Apple's suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments are struggling to provide components for the devices, something that is hardly uncommon in the tech industry these days and has plagued cars, games consoles, graphics cards, and even other mobile devices.

There's no way of knowing how much this dent in production will cost Apple exactly, without the tech giant releasing figures (which it probably won't), but we can do some really basic math to get a ball-park idea of that value.

If a base iPhone 13 (the middle-ground model), with the smallest amount of storage costs £779 in the UK, then 10 million units should add up to around £7.8 billion. Obviously this doesn't account for the models with larger storage, or even how production/sales of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Max play into this, and likewise production numbers usually don't add up to sales either. But, it's still pretty eye-opening all the same.