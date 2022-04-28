Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers gets wonderful trailer

HQ

So what happened to Chip 'n Dale after the Rescue Rangers series that ran for two years during the late 80's? Well, Disney has the answer to that, and it's unfortunately not very happy. Dale (Andy Samberg) and Chip (John Mulaney) aren't friends anymore and one of them are winning in life, while the other... well, not so much.

This is the premise for the movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers that starts streaming next month on Disney+, and this one really seems to be offering a lot of fun for older Disney fans as well. We've now got the first full trailer for the movie, which mixes cartoons, CGI and live action in a way that makes us think of the classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

It turns out not all Disney characters had a happy life after their fame, but we won't spoil anything, and instead highly recommend you to check the trailer out yourself. We look forward to a movie with seemingly more adult themes, a whole lot of cameos and of course plenty of jokes about the current nostalgia wave about the 80s.