Chip designer boss claims AI will cure cancer in our lifetime

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In a recent interview with BBC News, Rene Hass, known as the chief executive of chip designer Arm Holdings and previously a member of the board of pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, has claimed artificial intelligence will discover a cure for cancer and that it'll happen within our lifetimes.

Hass mentioned AI will be able to overcome the challenges humans find "too complex" and that by modelling cells and humans, the technology will be able to create a cure humans would not be able to fabricate, at least within our lifetimes.

"AI is going to... find a cure for cancer that today you and I, other humans [could] not in our lifetimes. I believe in our lifetime, AI will help cure cancer. Modelling a cell, modelling a human, modelling how a DNA marker is impacted by cancer - it's too complex a problem, not only for humans today, but the computers that run AI. However, going forward, as we feed more and more of the models into these computers, and the computers get more sophisticated to run the models, they're going to solve it."

Hass later went on to explain that in the medical field, AI will be able to "cut years from the time it takes to develop new treatments" and that the technology will simply be of "real benefit to patients."

As it stands, Arm Holdings is the most valuable UK-based company in history, in cash terms, as the recent AI boom has seen its share price spike to astronomical heights.