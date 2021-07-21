Chip and Dale are back on July 28

Chip and Dale are two of Disney's oldest and most iconic characters, but over the past few years, they've taken a bit of a backseat for the entertainment titan. However, that stint is over, as next week, Disney Plus is launching a series based entirely around the anthropomorphic characters.

Known as Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life, the animated show promises chaos and humour, and even seems to include a few other Disney characters, including Mickey's pooch, Pluto. You can check out the trailer, which features the squeaky-voiced pair as they get up to all kinds of hijinks, below.

As for the future of Chip and Dale, next year, a feature film called Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers is planned, with Andy Samberg and John Mulaney set to play Dale and Chip, respectively. There is no exact release date or trailer for this one yet, however.