Chinese zoo can't get real pandas, so it invents Panda Dogs

The Taizhou Zoo in China's Jiangsu Province has made up a creative way to keep "pandas" at its zoo without necessarily having the large bears at hand. Panda Dogs were made as an innovative way for attendees to see some sort of panda-like creatures.

Don't worry, no mad science was done to make pandas and dogs interbreed. Instead, as we can see in video footage from Newsflare, the creatures are fluffy with wagging tails and a distinctive bark. They have black markings on their bodies and around their eyes, but otherwise are just dogs.

These panda dogs are just Chow Chows spray painted to look more like pandas. Even though their true identity was hard to hide, people still flock from all over to see these painted cuddly canines. There has been criticism about the choice to dye the dogs hair, but the zoo believes it is the same as people dyeing their own hair.

Would you travel to see Panda Dogs?

