Chinese Unitree launches humanoid robot with a price tag less than $6,000

Robotics are truly taking the world by storm, and we're not just talking about a self-operating floor cleaner or lawn mower... Now, following advancements from Tesla, Boston Dynamics, and other leading robotics firms, the Chinese Unitree has unveiled a model known as the R1, which is particularly notable because of the fact that it's affordable, very affordable in fact when considering robotics as a whole.

The R1 is a humanoid bot that is regarded as being "ultra-lightweight" and "fully customisable" and it sells for as cheap as $5,900. Yep, for that price you can snag a very basic model that includes an ultra-wide-angle visual perception, a four-mic array, a built-in speaker system, a quick-release mechanic to easily swap out batteries, a moveable waist that has two degrees of freedom, a computing module that includes an eight-core CPU and GPU, highly manoeuvrable arms and shoulders, and legs that also have broad moveability and "huge power".

The website showcasing the bot seems to detail that it excels most at running down hills, getting up when falling over, and shadow-boxing, which is an unusual combination of skills to say the least. Still, considering each model has a battery life of around one hour, you probably shouldn't expect much else of significance from this bot.

However, for less than $6,000, it's proof that robotics is becoming more and more accessible. If you have the cash to splash and have been looking for a robo friend, you can place an order for an R1 at the website linked above.

