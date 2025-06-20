Chinese studios will use AI to remaster martial arts movie classics

HQ

It seems that Chinese movie studios are moving ahead with AI with none of the hesitation we've seen in the West. Announced at the Shanghai International Film Festival, 100 martial arts movie classics are being revitalised using the new technology.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Bruce Lee classic Fist of Fury, Jackie Chan's Drunken Master, and Once Upon a Time in China are just a few of the films that'll be getting a makeover. Zhang Pimin, chairman of the China Film Foundation, said that using AI on these films would bring them up to contemporary film standards.

"It is not only film heritage, but also a brave exploration of the innovative development of film art," he said. A fund of around $14 million USD or 100 million yuan is being used to kick off the work.

Will you be watching kung-fu classics restored by AI?

This is an ad: