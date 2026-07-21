Chinese retailer AliExpress fined record €550m by the EU

HQ

The European Commission has fined Chinese retail giant AliExpress, after saying it has fallen short of its legal obligations to assess the risk of illegal and unsafe goods on its platform. The retail giant, which has nearly 200 million users in Europe alone, has replied to the fine by calling it "disproportionate."

AliExpress plans to appeal the fine, which is the largest incurred under the Digital Services Act. The fine could have been worse, as the act allows for fines of up to 6% of a company's revenue. With a turnover of €122 billion last year, €550 million doesn't really come close. The fine was imposed after a two-year investigation into AliExpress, with the European Commission saying that the retail giant had failed to comply with EU standards.

"The spread of counterfeit clothing, unsafe toys, dangerous cosmetics and other illegal and harmful products is not an unavoidable cost of shopping online - it is a failure by AliExpress to comply with its obligations," said EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen (via the BBC).

"AliExpress has been and continues to be committed to meeting our obligations to consumers. We invest substantial resources in risk assessment and mitigation, product safety and consumer protection. Today's decision and disproportionate fine ignores our sound risk management framework and the significant, proactive enhancements we have made. We will appeal the decision," AliExpress said in a statement.

This isn't the only major Chinese retailer to face such a fine. Earlier in the year, Temu endured a €200m fine for allowing the sale of illegal products, including dangerous baby toys.