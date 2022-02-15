Chinese regime is censoring Friends

HQ

The Chinese communist regime has been at it again with with scissors and this time it's the classic TV series Friends that has begun airing in a new and heavily censored version. It was on Friday, after the new version premiered on Chinese streaming services, that fans in the country noticed that entire scenes were missing, especially anything that hinted at or dealt with LGBTQ issues.

For example, the conversation where Ross explains that his mother is a lesbian is completely cut and a scene where Joey suggests that the gang go out to a strip club is changed to 'go out and play'. Several outraged viewers expressed their anger on Chinese social media, claiming they 'ruined a classic'. Others argued that Chinese media should not have licensed the TV series at all if it could not be shown in its pristine original state.

Over the weekend, the news was among the most searched for on Chinese Twitter site Weibo under the trending hashtag #Friendshasbeencensored. Something that ironically also now has been censored and blocked by the Chinese government as searches for the word yield exactly zero hits now.

How angry would you be if the our government censored your favorite show?

Thanks Reuters