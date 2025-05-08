English
Chinese Premier set to attend ASEAN-Gulf summit in Malaysia

Li Qiang's visit aims to strengthen China's trade alliances amid US pressure.

The latest news on China. We now know that Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to travel to Malaysia later this month to take part in the ASEAN-GCC-China summit, a gathering to deepen economic ties between Southeast Asia, Gulf states and China.

The meeting follows recent efforts by Beijing to counter US tariffs by consolidating its influence across major trading blocs. The summit comes just weeks after President Xi Jinping's visit to Malaysia and will likely focus on advancing regional trade agreements.

Beijing, China - March 5 2024: Premier Li Qiang making government report at two sessions // Shutterstock

