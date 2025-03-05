Chinese phenomenon Ne Zha 2 has surpassed $2 billion at the box office

HQ

If you've been watching the movie space for a while now, chances are you'll have heard about Ne Zha 2, the film that is sweeping across China and has quickly become one of the most-successful movies of all-time.

It has already taken the crown from Inside Out 2 for the highest-grossing animated movie, and now looks to topple Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens as it continues its charge through the top earning films. Perhaps most interestingly, this film has achieved such success almost entirely through Chinese audiences. Despite Hollywood's insistence that it is the only place where movie magic happens, that doesn't seem so true right about now.

Only 2% of Ne Zha 2's box office income comes from outside of China, and it has only been in theatres for 33 days, showing its immense success. According to one industry analyst via Resonate, "Ne Zha 2 is leading the charge" for China's film industry, which they expect to rise over the coming years.