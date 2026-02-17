Chinese New Year 2026 begins today, ushering in the Year of the Horse

HQ

The Chinese or Lunar New Year has started today, February 17, 2026, marking the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse. Festivities will continue until March 3, celebrating a new zodiac cycle in the 12-year Chinese calendar.

Those born in the Year of the Horse are traditionally seen as hardworking, independent, warm-hearted, and confident. The horse symbolizes strength, energy, passion, and freedom, and many incorporate horse imagery in clothing or homes to attract good fortune.

Year of the Horse // Shutterstock

2026 follows the Year of the Snake and enters the 32nd cycle of the 60-year lunar calendar. The cycle combines 12 animal signs with five natural elements (earth, metal, water, wood, and fire) meaning the Fire Horse appears only once every 60 years.

Lunar New Year is celebrated globally, especially across Asia, and is steeped in traditions and folklore, such as the legendary race organized by the Jade Emperor that determined the order of the zodiac animals...