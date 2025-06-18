Chinese nationals quietly evacuate Iran amid escalating conflict

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, Chinese citizens have begun discreet evacuations from Iranian territory, seeking safety across neighboring borders.

"Seven hundred and ninety-one Chinese nationals have already been relocated from Iran to safe areas, and over 1,000 more are in the process of being evacuated," Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, told a regular news conference.

Most are engineers working for companies tied to China's energy interests, now at risk due to the instability. While some report relative calm in local markets, others are sharing accounts of tense overnight travel and uncertain futures.