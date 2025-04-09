HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine, a development that could complicate ongoing peace efforts.

Zelensky stated that Kyiv had intelligence suggesting more Chinese citizens were involved in the conflict. Meanwhile, China has denied these accusations, calling them "groundless" and emphasizing its neutrality in the conflict.

As tensions rise, Ukraine has demanded a response from China, with officials calling for stronger international support in ending the war. For now, it remains to be seen whether this incident will influence global diplomatic efforts.