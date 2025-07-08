Chinese military deploys laser against German aircraft, prompting German response

HQ

The latest news on Germany and China . Germany has formally protested after its military aircraft, operating under an European Union maritime security mission, was reportedly targeted by a laser from Chinese forces, Germany's foreign ministry said on X.

"The Chinese military has targeted a German aircraft in a EU operation with a laser deployment. The endangerment of German personnel and disruption of the operation are unacceptable. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office today."

The incident, which Germany labeled unacceptable, prompted Germany to summon the Chinese ambassador amid rising concerns over China's growing assertiveness in sensitive European security matters. Details are still emerging, so stay tuned for further updates.