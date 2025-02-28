Chinese live-fire drill near Australia caught pilots off guard

HQ

Last Friday, pilots flying between Australia and New Zealand received unexpected satellite text messages that sent them into a frenzy as they learned of a live-fire naval drill conducted by China near the Tasman Sea (via Reuters).

The drill, which was not communicated through the usual notice channels, left pilots and air traffic controllers scrambling to manage the situation as they worked to reroute at least 49 flights through the busy airspace.

The Chinese military's exercise, conducted without the proper prior notification to pilots, was first picked up by a Virgin Australia pilot on an emergency radio channel, sparking a wave of alerts between airlines and ground stations.

The chaos of this sudden development, as revealed through satellite text exchanges, highlights the growing risk that escalating geopolitical tensions and military activities pose to the aviation industry.

The Chinese military claims it followed international procedures, but Australia and New Zealand have pointed out that the lack of timely warning was irresponsible. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation in the region will unfold.