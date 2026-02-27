Chinese invention lets you swap between electricity and petrol with a click

HQ

EV sales are thundering forward, leaving little doubt that it will be the future down the line. But until then, there are caveats that consumers focus on, such as the need to charge if you're going for a long drive, and that charge taking longer than a normal fuel stop.

But when if you could, theoretically, clip on a module for longer trips, that could convert your EV to a petrol-powered car with a simple clip? That's what Chinese manufacturer Changan is claiming to have come up with.

The idea is that if you're running low on electricity, you can activate the module, and you'll have a normal petrol engine at the ready, according to reporting from Car News China.

They see great potential in the technology, but it's unclear if Changan or its subsidiaries will use it in retail models.