Chinese Helldivers II players save Super Earth, only to then turn around and review bomb the game

HQ

Helldivers II players have been relentlessly fighting against the Illuminate invasion of Super Earth, but for a time, it seemed that all hope was lost. Eagleopolis and York Supreme fell quickly, and without the resources necessary to protect the rest of the planet, it appeared that Super Earth would be lost to the Illuminate.

Then, Equality-on-Sea continued to hold. Despite the odds, Chinese Helldivers II players held the line and brought the city's control meter from 20% all the way back up to 99.9783%. This is the maximum amount of Democracy the city can have, which was noticed quickly by the players fighting for Equality-on-Sea's liberation.

As PCGamer reports, this didn't end up going in Arrowhead's favour, as some players were frustrated that they couldn't gain complete control of the city. This then led to a minor bit of review bombing on Steam, bringing the game's recent review rating down to Mixed.

While Helldivers II's narrative has always been a big part of the game, some players would have liked to have been able to influence it with these big events, rather than be told they couldn't quite keep control of a city because the developer intended otherwise.