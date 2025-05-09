English
Chinese exporters reignite shipments amid trade talks

With tariffs still high, Chinese exporters prepare to send goods to the US as talks bring hope of a tariff reduction.

The latest news on the United States and China. As trade negotiations between the US and China take a more positive turn, Chinese exporters are ramping up preparations to resume shipping goods to the US after a significant slowdown due to tariff hikes.

Following a 60% drop in shipments last month, US retailers now face the risk of empty shelves if goods such as toys and home furnishings don't reach stores soon. With trade talks set to begin in Switzerland, there is optimism that tariffs could soon be reduced.

Container ship from China Shipping Line being loaded by gantry cranes in the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands - September 2, 2017 // Shutterstock

