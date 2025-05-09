Chinese exporters reignite shipments amid trade talks

Dansk
The latest news on the United States and China. As trade negotiations between the US and China take a more positive turn, Chinese exporters are ramping up preparations to resume shipping goods to the US after a significant slowdown due to tariff hikes.
Following a 60% drop in shipments last month, US retailers now face the risk of empty shelves if goods such as toys and home furnishings don't reach stores soon. With trade talks set to begin in Switzerland, there is optimism that tariffs could soon be reduced.